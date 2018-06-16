A downloadable game for Windows and Linux

A cross country road trip strands you in a mysterious town. Will you beckon its call and embark on a fantastical walkabout through space and time?

  




"An incredible journey through unexplored worlds, packed with amazing sights rendered in a riot of color and effects"

-Hardcore Gamer

 

"A nice vacation from reality, and a pleasant stroll through spacetime"

-Venture Beat

 

"Find myself drifting back every so often because it never quite settles. I feel vaguely like a ghost with unresolved business"

-PC Gamer

 


0°N 0°W is a peaceful first person exploration game. There's nothing to fight or be scared of, just a wild dimension full of open worlds to discover.  The focus is a meditative adventure apt for all ages. It's a place of beauty, of imagination; a playground for the curious voyager in search of something new, something you'll never forget!

 



W+A+S+D = Movement

SPACE = Jump

SHIFT = Move Faster

M = Access the InGame Menu

F12 = Capture Screenshot



 

Music, Art and Programming by @colorfiction

for any questions feel free to email me here 


  


 *Photosensitive epileptic seizures warning! A small percentage of people may experience a seizure when exposed to certain visual images, including flashing lights or patterns that appear in videogames. 

Status: Released
Platforms: Windows, Linux
Rating
(38)
Author: colorfiction
Genre: Adventure
Made with: Unity
Tags: 3D Platformer, Abstract, Colorful, Dreams, Exploration, First-Person, Open World, Relaxing, Surreal, Walking simulator
Average session: A few hours
Inputs: Keyboard, Mouse, Xbox controller
Links: Steam, Homepage, Twitter
Mentions: itch.io Recommends: Surreal landscapes...

0°N 0°W_Windows.zip 4 GB
Version 1
0°N 0°W_Linux_experimentalandbuggybewarnedlol.zip 4 GB
Version 1

Kai 2021 hours ago

It is such a beatiful and artful game. I just have a questions: where are the screenshots saved?

dinorowan 1 day ago(+2)

Would love macOS support!

Frongler 2 days ago(+3)

Does the itch.io version work with VR?

Augustin Liglet 3 days ago(+2)(-3)

Hello! Please don't put blanks in file names. It's bad for handling them in the Linux terminal.

joshg 2 days ago(+2)

\

tab-complete

Augustin Liglet 1 day ago(-1)

yeah sure it works in this case, but still it's not a good habit

amagicmuffin 3 days ago

oh hey, you're the person who made Becalm! cool

SteamMoustache 6 days ago

Just wow.

logang2002 8 days ago

WOW, this game was fantastic to walk through. I immersed in the worlds the whole time I played. I felt at peace while playing.

IAmTheGoose 27 days ago

Is there a door in every world?

colorfiction 26 days ago(+1)

About 80% of them have doors, then theres some with only portals and / or other means of egress. There's def no dead end worlds if you where wondering, there's always a way out :)

IAmTheGoose 26 days ago

Cool, ty!

Glacier1010 28 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

I would definitely play just i play on mac:( please release on mac

LogicalDash 31 days ago(+1)

On Linux, even though the mouse is locked to the game window, there's still a limit to how far I can turn in either direction. Very distracting.

There's a warning for photosensitive epilepsy that says to "immediately stop playing" and then the logo that you see right after that has flashing colors. You should probably be a little more specific at least, like, "press alt+F4 now". But really, a prompt for "continue?" would be conscientious

colorfiction 31 days ago (2 edits) (+1)

A continue button would be more conscientious after the photosensitive warning, I've just moved the disclaimer to the bottom of the page right next to download, so it's not as easy to miss. Thanks for the input on mobility issues with the experimental and unstable linux release, It is a pre alpha demo that I included after many support requests to try to export one. As I mentioned before I'm currently a solodev and unfortunately do not have the means to thoroughly support another OS in development.


edit: Particularly with linux (which i love) but theres so many distros and hardware use cases that i get so many differing reports about it working in one but not the other that it's honestly overwhelming at times. Hopefully soon I can sink some time into getting a good universal release but for the time being Wine + PC version might be the best bet :)

Kyle, bruh. 41 days ago(+2)

the very definition of vibe.

colorfiction 7 days ago

Thank you very much :)

Konstipower 54 days ago(+2)

Thanks for making it for free, it was a great experience!

I cant imagine how much work the game design was..

colorfiction 31 days ago(+2)

You're welcome, glad you enjoyed the experience! Oof it was a lot of time haha, also my first gamedev project so almost 5 years of learning and development :)

masterkeef42o 60 days ago(+2)

What an amazing experience! I love it. Thanks!

colorfiction 31 days ago(+1)

Thanks a lot!! :)

A___L___E___X 67 days ago(+4)(-1)

Hey man, let me just tell you that what you are doing is awesome. Trying to help people in quarantine pass the time by making your games free is absolutely phenomenal. I got like all your games and Im really excited to see what they are like( they look stunning from the screenshots).

(Oh and I paid one dollar for 0'N 0'W to help you out a little... its not that much, but Im tryna save up money as I wanna have some money for when I graduate high school).

Aight thats about it. Good luck colorfiction in your future as a developer and take care :)) 

colorfiction 31 days ago(+1)

Thanks so much and glad you've been enjoying the games / staying safe during this difficult situation!! While I really appreciate the donation <3 please, please save up for when you're done with highschool, you're going to need everything you can save up for trade school/ college / starting something up :) Best of luck finishing up your studies!

A___L___E___X 31 days ago(+1)

Aww thanks man :)

Harry Josephine Giles 75 days ago

Beautiful work! Does it have an ending? I explored for a gorgeous hour.

colorfiction 31 days ago

Thank you!! Glad you enjoyed it, there is an ending of sorts found in one of the worlds :)

Toadtoad 79 days ago(+1)

Would it be possible to make the experimental Linux build available? If not, what will get it to work using WINE?

colorfiction 79 days ago(+1)

Hey! Just made the linux version available, important to note that there will be occasional visual glitches and some disparity in how things look in the screenshots, trying to fix this but this is a good preview :)

Toadtoad 78 days ago

Wow, that was fast! Can't wait to play it!

Suixx 80 days ago

When i start the game, my character looks up and spins right? Anybody have the same experience? any fixex?

colorfiction 80 days ago(+1)

Hey! Yes this is a rare bug with unity that can happen when using controllers or emulators. I'm including a link to a steam discussion that offers some solutions, hope it helps!

Suixx 80 days ago

Aah! Ty so much. I always have my controller plugged in but it just sits on my computer. Finally I can experience this game without spinning nonstop.

Otherworld Television 84 days ago(+1)

It's a fun little game that does let you go on a weird adventure through strange worlds, I rather enjoyed it.

Some of the worlds that you to go did hurt my eyes a bit, the ones that were a bit more gentle on the eyes were fun to explore.

sbarbarad 87 days ago

this is game is 32 bits?

colorfiction 85 days ago(+1)

Yea! Should run on 32bit processors :)

picniclighting 87 days ago(+3)

This whole game blew me away. From the well-filmed, well-edited intro, to the gorgeous graphics, to the ease of getting to a new place, it was really transportive at a time when I was really feeling low--I'm a high school teacher and I'm really worried about my students. Thanks again for making it, and for gifting it as well.

colorfiction 85 days ago(+2)

Thanks so much for kind comments and sharing this :) Really glad to hear it helped out during this difficult moment!  Wish you and your students the best! (ps: dont give em too much homework ;p haha)

fernandoferrani 88 days ago

gracias por el regalo

colorfiction 85 days ago

de nada! :)

Candyman2 89 days ago(+2)

The things you build are amazing, you get the community and your super nice. You are the best developer. 

colorfiction 85 days ago(+1)

Aww thank you so much :) <3 You brought sunshine to what is a very foggy silent hill-esque day haha

XYX 89 days ago

thanks for the free itchio version Color!

colorfiction 85 days ago

Youre welcome :))

LiamD 89 days ago(+1)

Will this one be getting a Linux build too?

colorfiction 85 days ago(+1)

Hey! So i could enable an

LiamD84 days ago(+1)

Ah, sounds like a bunch of broken shaders then, once you've got it updated give me a shout over on https://www.gamingonlinux.com/ and I'll happily cover it!

MaximusTG90 days ago(+2)

Wait, was all this generated? Or each piece of every world is hand-placed?

colorfiction90 days ago(+4)

It was all hand placed/ crafted, took quite a bit of time haha :)

Wasplay1 year ago(+1)

Looks awesome ! Maybe you should make a demo ?

colorfiction1 year ago(+1)

Thank you! Been thinking about doing one for a while now, maybe this was the encouragement I needed haha :)

