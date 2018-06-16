0°N 0°W
A downloadable game for Windows and Linux
A cross country road trip strands you in a mysterious town. Will you beckon its call and embark on a fantastical multidimensional walkabout through space and time?
"An incredible journey through unexplored worlds, packed with amazing sights rendered in a riot of color and effects"
-Hardcore Gamer
"A nice vacation from reality, and a pleasant stroll through spacetime"
-Venture Beat
"Find myself drifting back every so often because it never quite settles. I feel vaguely like a ghost with unresolved business"
-PC Gamer
0°N 0°W is a peaceful first person exploration game. There's nothing to fight or be scared of, just a wild dimension full of open worlds to discover. The focus is a meditative adventure apt for all ages. It's a place of beauty, of imagination; a playground for the curious voyager in search of something new, something you'll never forget!
W+A+S+D = Movement
SPACE = Jump
SHIFT = Move Faster
M = Access the InGame Menu
F12 = Capture Screenshot
Music, Art and Programming by @colorfiction
for any questions feel free to email me here
*Photosensitive epileptic seizures warning! A small percentage of people may experience a seizure when exposed to certain visual images, including flashing lights or patterns that appear in videogames.
It is such a beatiful and artful game. I just have a questions: where are the screenshots saved?
Would love macOS support!
Does the itch.io version work with VR?
Hello! Please don't put blanks in file names. It's bad for handling them in the Linux terminal.
\
tab-complete
yeah sure it works in this case, but still it's not a good habit
oh hey, you're the person who made Becalm! cool
Just wow.
WOW, this game was fantastic to walk through. I immersed in the worlds the whole time I played. I felt at peace while playing.
Is there a door in every world?
About 80% of them have doors, then theres some with only portals and / or other means of egress. There's def no dead end worlds if you where wondering, there's always a way out :)
Cool, ty!
I would definitely play just i play on mac:( please release on mac
On Linux, even though the mouse is locked to the game window, there's still a limit to how far I can turn in either direction. Very distracting.
There's a warning for photosensitive epilepsy that says to "immediately stop playing" and then the logo that you see right after that has flashing colors. You should probably be a little more specific at least, like, "press alt+F4 now". But really, a prompt for "continue?" would be conscientious
A continue button would be more conscientious after the photosensitive warning, I've just moved the disclaimer to the bottom of the page right next to download, so it's not as easy to miss. Thanks for the input on mobility issues with the experimental and unstable linux release, It is a pre alpha demo that I included after many support requests to try to export one. As I mentioned before I'm currently a solodev and unfortunately do not have the means to thoroughly support another OS in development.
edit: Particularly with linux (which i love) but theres so many distros and hardware use cases that i get so many differing reports about it working in one but not the other that it's honestly overwhelming at times. Hopefully soon I can sink some time into getting a good universal release but for the time being Wine + PC version might be the best bet :)
the very definition of vibe.
Thank you very much :)
Thanks for making it for free, it was a great experience!
I cant imagine how much work the game design was..
You're welcome, glad you enjoyed the experience! Oof it was a lot of time haha, also my first gamedev project so almost 5 years of learning and development :)
What an amazing experience! I love it. Thanks!
Thanks a lot!! :)
Hey man, let me just tell you that what you are doing is awesome. Trying to help people in quarantine pass the time by making your games free is absolutely phenomenal. I got like all your games and Im really excited to see what they are like( they look stunning from the screenshots).
(Oh and I paid one dollar for 0'N 0'W to help you out a little... its not that much, but Im tryna save up money as I wanna have some money for when I graduate high school).
Aight thats about it. Good luck colorfiction in your future as a developer and take care :))
Thanks so much and glad you've been enjoying the games / staying safe during this difficult situation!! While I really appreciate the donation <3 please, please save up for when you're done with highschool, you're going to need everything you can save up for trade school/ college / starting something up :) Best of luck finishing up your studies!
Aww thanks man :)
Beautiful work! Does it have an ending? I explored for a gorgeous hour.
Thank you!! Glad you enjoyed it, there is an ending of sorts found in one of the worlds :)
Would it be possible to make the experimental Linux build available? If not, what will get it to work using WINE?
Hey! Just made the linux version available, important to note that there will be occasional visual glitches and some disparity in how things look in the screenshots, trying to fix this but this is a good preview :)
Wow, that was fast! Can't wait to play it!
When i start the game, my character looks up and spins right? Anybody have the same experience? any fixex?
Hey! Yes this is a rare bug with unity that can happen when using controllers or emulators. I'm including a link to a steam discussion that offers some solutions, hope it helps!
Aah! Ty so much. I always have my controller plugged in but it just sits on my computer. Finally I can experience this game without spinning nonstop.
It's a fun little game that does let you go on a weird adventure through strange worlds, I rather enjoyed it.
Some of the worlds that you to go did hurt my eyes a bit, the ones that were a bit more gentle on the eyes were fun to explore.
this is game is 32 bits?
Yea! Should run on 32bit processors :)
This whole game blew me away. From the well-filmed, well-edited intro, to the gorgeous graphics, to the ease of getting to a new place, it was really transportive at a time when I was really feeling low--I'm a high school teacher and I'm really worried about my students. Thanks again for making it, and for gifting it as well.
Thanks so much for kind comments and sharing this :) Really glad to hear it helped out during this difficult moment! Wish you and your students the best! (ps: dont give em too much homework ;p haha)
gracias por el regalo
de nada! :)
The things you build are amazing, you get the community and your super nice. You are the best developer.
Aww thank you so much :) <3 You brought sunshine to what is a very foggy silent hill-esque day haha
thanks for the free itchio version Color!
Youre welcome :))
Will this one be getting a Linux build too?
Hey! So i could enable an experimental linux version but problem is there's visual disparity between the windows build that uses directx and linux that uses opengl. Some things are missing, lots of "shader pink/black", and users reported bugs so I temporarily removed it from itch. To workaround this the projects being ported to the latest game engine but dont have an eta on that release yet unfortunately.
Ah, sounds like a bunch of broken shaders then, once you've got it updated give me a shout over on https://www.gamingonlinux.com/ and I'll happily cover it!
Wait, was all this generated? Or each piece of every world is hand-placed?
It was all hand placed/ crafted, took quite a bit of time haha :)
Looks awesome ! Maybe you should make a demo ?
Thank you! Been thinking about doing one for a while now, maybe this was the encouragement I needed haha :)