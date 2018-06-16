A cross country road trip strands you in a mysterious town. Will you beckon its call and embark on a fantastical multidimensional walkabout through space and time?











"An incredible journey through unexplored worlds, packed with amazing sights rendered in a riot of color and effects"

"A nice vacation from reality, and a pleasant stroll through spacetime"

"Find myself drifting back every so often because it never quite settles. I feel vaguely like a ghost with unresolved business"





0°N 0°W is a peaceful first person exploration game. There's nothing to fight or be scared of, just a wild dimension full of open worlds to discover. The focus is a meditative adventure apt for all ages. It's a place of beauty, of imagination; a playground for the curious voyager in search of something new, something you'll never forget!









W+A+S+D = Movement

SPACE = Jump

SHIFT = Move Faster

M = Access the InGame Menu

F12 = Capture Screenshot









Music, Art and Programming by @colorfiction

for any questions feel free to email me here







*Photosensitive epileptic seizures warning! A small percentage of people may experience a seizure when exposed to certain visual images, including flashing lights or patterns that appear in videogames.

